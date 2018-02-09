JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Betala Global Securities Ltd

Betala Global Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531530 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE658E01027
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betala Global Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betala Global Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE

About Betala Global Securities Ltd.

Betala Global Securities Ltd

The Chennai based Betala Global Securities Ltd, was incorporated on October 1994 as a Public limited company to caary on the business of Merchant Banking & Stock Broking . The company is a Category III Merchant Banker registered with SEBI. The company came out with an public issue on Jan 1996 to mobilise Rs.3.50 crores to finance the required funds for its proposed activities. The company pl...> More

Announcement

Betala Global Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.01 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 1.38 1.38 -
> More on Betala Global Securities Ltd Financials Results

Betala Global Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Frontier Capital 3.72 1.92 0.10
Mrugesh Trading 4.00 0.00 0.10
Antariksh Indus. 1.15 1.77 0.02
> More on Betala Global Securities Ltd Peer Group

Betala Global Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 76.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.44
> More on Betala Global Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Betala Global Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 1.11
121.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Betala Global Securities: