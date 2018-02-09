Betala Global Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531530
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE658E01027
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betala Global Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betala Global Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Betala Global Securities Ltd.
The Chennai based Betala Global Securities Ltd, was incorporated on October 1994 as a Public limited company to caary on the business of Merchant Banking & Stock Broking . The company is a Category III Merchant Banker registered with SEBI. The company came out with an public issue on Jan 1996 to mobilise Rs.3.50 crores to finance the required funds for its proposed activities. The company pl...> More
Announcement
-
-
Board Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On February 092018
-
Compliance Certificate Under Reg.40(9) (10) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For Half Year Ended S
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30 September 2017
-
-
Betala Global Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|1.38
|1.38
|-
Betala Global Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Frontier Capital
|3.72
|1.92
|0.10
|Mrugesh Trading
|4.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Antariksh Indus.
|1.15
|1.77
|0.02
Betala Global Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Betala Global Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.11
|
|121.00
