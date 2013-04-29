Betala Global Securities Ltd.

DIRECTORS REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Nineteenth Annual Report together withaudited accounts for the year ended 31st March 2013

WORKING RESULTS

The working results of your company for the year under report are as under:

31.03.2013 31.03.2012 In Rupees Gross Income 199010 203724 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation & Tax 39051 65952 Less: Depreciation 85216 85215 Profit/(Loss) for the year before Tax (46165) (19263) Less : Provision for Tax - - Profit/(Loss) after tax carried to Balance Sheet (46165) (19263)

PERFORMANCE

The company recorded a gross income of Rs. 199010/- as against Rs.203724/- in thelast year and incurred a loss of Rs. 46165/- as against a loss of Rs.19263/- during thelast year.

DIVIDEND

In view of the losses your directors regret their liability to recommend any dividend.

DIRECTORS

Mr. R.C.Betala retire at this meeting and being eligible offers himself forreappointment.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Directors responsibility statement as per section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act 1956:

a) The Directors Confirm: that in the preparation of the annual accounts theapplicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures havebeen made from the same;

b) that they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently andmade judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fairview of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of theprofit & loss of the Company for that period;

c) that they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequateaccounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 1956 forsafeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and otherirregularities;

d) that they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

Corporate Governance:

As a listed Company necessary measures are taken to comply with the listing agreementswith stock exchanges. A Report on Corporate Governance along with certificate ofCompliance from the Auditor is given in Annexure-B to this report.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report:

A Management Discussion and Analysis Report is given as Annexure C to thisreport.

PARTICULARS OF ENERGY CONSERVATION TECHONOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGAND OUTGO.

There are no information required to be disclosed under section 217(1) (e) of theCompanies Act 1956 read with rule 2 of the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in theannual report of Board of Directors) Rules 1988. No manufacturing activity is involvedand hence particulars relating to conservation of energy and technical know how are notapplicable. There has been no Foreign exchange earnings & outgo during the year.

REPLY TO AUDITORS QUALIFICATION

With reference to the qualification by the auditors vide point 3 (a) (b) (c) thecompany is taking steps to recover the loan given with interest and hope to receive thesame before 31.03.2014.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

There are no employees falling within the purview of Section 217 (2A) ofthe Companies Act 1956. As such no separate annexure is given.

AUDITORS

M/s. C.Ramasamy & B.Srinivasan Chartered Accountants auditors of the companyretire at the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting and are eligible forre-appointment.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors would like to place on record their appreciation of the whole heartedsupport extended by the employees bankers to the company as also the shareholders of thecompany.