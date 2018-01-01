JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Betala Global Securities Ltd

Betala Global Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531530 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE658E01027
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betala Global Securities Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betala Global Securities Ltd
Filter:

Betala Global Securities Ltd. (BETALAGLOBSEC) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2016 2015 2014
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 1.38 1.38 1.38
Reserves -0.03 -0.06 -0.10
Total Shareholders Funds 1.35 1.32 1.28
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Debt 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Liabilities 1.35 1.32 1.28
Application of Funds
Gross Block 0.00 0.00 0.10
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.72 0.72 0.15
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash and Bank 0.02 0.02 0.01
Loans and Advances 0.62 0.59 1.11
Total Current Assets 0.64 0.61 1.12
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.01 0.01 0.01
Provisions 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Current Assets 0.63 0.60 1.11
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 1.35 1.32 1.28
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Betala Global Securities: