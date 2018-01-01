You are here » Home
Betala Global Securities Ltd
Betala Global Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531530
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE658E01027
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Betala Global Securities Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Betala Global Securities Ltd
Betala Global Securities Ltd. (BETALAGLOBSEC) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|1.38
|1.38
|1.38
|Reserves
|-0.03
|-0.06
|-0.10
|Total Shareholders Funds
|1.35
|1.32
|1.28
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Debt
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Liabilities
|1.35
|1.32
|1.28
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.72
|0.72
|0.15
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Loans and Advances
|0.62
|0.59
|1.11
|Total Current Assets
|0.64
|0.61
|1.12
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|0.63
|0.60
|1.11
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|1.35
|1.32
|1.28
