Betala Global Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531530 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE658E01027
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betala Global Securities Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betala Global Securities Ltd
Betala Global Securities Ltd. (BETALAGLOBSEC) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Expenditure 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00
Operating Profit 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00
EPS (Rs) 0.03 0.02 0.04 -0.03 0.04
