Betala Global Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531530
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE658E01027
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Betala Global Securities Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Betala Global Securities Ltd
Betala Global Securities Ltd. (BETALAGLOBSEC) - Financial Ratios
|Figures in Rs crore
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Net Interest Income / Total funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non Interest Income / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income / Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Expended / Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Expense / Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Expended / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Expense / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Provisions / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Expended /Interest Earned
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income / Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Credit Deposit Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investment Deposit Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash Deposit Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Advances / Loan Funds (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
