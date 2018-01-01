The Chennai based Betala Global Securities Ltd, was incorporated on October 1994 as a Public limited company to caary on the business of Merchant Banking & Stock Broking . The company is a Category III Merchant Banker registered with SEBI. The company came out with an public issue on Jan 1996 to mobilise Rs.3.50 crores to finance the required funds for its proposed activities. The company plans to do trading operations in various commodities in view of changing activities the name of company is also proposed to be changed to "South Asia Commodities Limited".