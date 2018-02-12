Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE LIVE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betex India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
About Betex India Ltd.
Betex India Ltd is engaged in dyeing and printing synthetic cloths in India. The company is based in Surat, India. The company was incorporated in 1987. It is promoted by Mahesh Texturisers Pvt Ltd, Somani Overseas Ltd, Sumeet Silk Processors Pvt Ltd, Sitaram Prints Pvt Ltd and Suman Devi Somani. It is into Dyeing & Printing Of Yarn at its plant located at Sur....
Betex India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.78
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.64
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|139.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.44
Betex India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.14
|12.99
|1.15
|Other Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|13.18
|12.99
|1.46
|Total Expenses
|12.63
|12.12
|4.21
|Operating Profit
|0.55
|0.88
|-37.5
|Net Profit
|0.21
|0.18
|16.67
|Equity Capital
|1.5
|1.5
|-
Betex India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jamsh. Ranji. Sp
|13.65
|5.00
|9.56
|Alka India
|0.19
|0.00
|9.50
|Hanung Toys
|3.05
|0.99
|9.40
|Betex India
|61.50
|4.41
|9.22
|Lakhotia Poly.
|8.76
|0.00
|9.17
|Sri Ramakr. Mill
|12.75
|0.16
|9.08
|Filatex Fash.
|3.01
|-1.31
|8.75
Betex India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Betex India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|11.82%
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.14%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.33%
|NA
|5.53%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-12.02%
|NA
|17.25%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.31%
|19.02%
Betex India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|61.50
|
|61.50
|Week Low/High
|53.10
|
|62.00
|Month Low/High
|53.10
|
|66.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.05
|
|73.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|254.00
