Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
About Betex India Ltd.

Betex India Ltd

Betex India Ltd is engaged in dyeing and printing synthetic cloths in India. The company is based in Surat, India. The company was incorporated in 1987. It is promoted by Mahesh Texturisers Pvt Ltd, Somani Overseas Ltd, Sumeet Silk Processors Pvt Ltd, Sitaram Prints Pvt Ltd and Suman Devi Somani. It is into Dyeing & Printing Of Yarn at its plant located at Sur....> More

Betex India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.64
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 139.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Betex India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.14 12.99 1.15
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 13.18 12.99 1.46
Total Expenses 12.63 12.12 4.21
Operating Profit 0.55 0.88 -37.5
Net Profit 0.21 0.18 16.67
Equity Capital 1.5 1.5 -
Betex India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jamsh. Ranji. Sp 13.65 5.00 9.56
Alka India 0.19 0.00 9.50
Hanung Toys 3.05 0.99 9.40
Betex India 61.50 4.41 9.22
Lakhotia Poly. 8.76 0.00 9.17
Sri Ramakr. Mill 12.75 0.16 9.08
Filatex Fash. 3.01 -1.31 8.75
Betex India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.37
Betex India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 11.82% NA 0.57% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.14% 1.52%
6 Month 9.33% NA 5.53% 4.90%
1 Year -12.02% NA 17.25% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.31% 19.02%

Betex India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 61.50
61.50
Week Low/High 53.10
62.00
Month Low/High 53.10
66.00
YEAR Low/High 50.05
73.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
254.00

