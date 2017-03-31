Betex India Ltd.

To the Members of BETEX INDIA LIMITED Surat

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of BETEX INDIA LIMITED SURATwhich comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2017 the Statement of Profit and Lossand Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accountingpolicies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the mattersstated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 with respect to the preparation ofthese financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial positionfinancial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified underSection 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014. Thisresponsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with theprovisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing anddetecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriateaccounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that areoperating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accountingrecords relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements thatgive a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud orerror

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on ouraudit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under theprovisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standardsrequire that we comply with ethical requirements and plan & perform the audit toobtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from materialmisstatement

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts anddisclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor'sjudgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments the auditorconsiders internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of thefinancial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit proceduresthat are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing anopinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls systemover financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit alsoincludes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonablenessof the accounting estimates made by the Company's management and Board of Directors aswell as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements .

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Actin the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2017 its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

We Report that:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 as amended issued bythe Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act wegive in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act we further report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt withby this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicableAccounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of theCompanies (Accounts) Rules 2014

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 312017 and taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualifiedas on March 31 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of theAct

f) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us thereis adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and thenature of its business for the purchase of fixed assets and for the sale of services.Further on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the Company andaccording to the information and explanations given to us no major weakness has not beennoticed or reported

g) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in theAuditor's Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules2014:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financialposition.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; assuch the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under reportto transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. Therefore the questionof delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

FOR B. CHORDIA & CO.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS F.R.N. 121083W

CA. B. C. CHORDIA

Partner

M.N. 048557

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS* REPORT

BETEX INDIA LIMITED

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of BETEX INDIA LIMITED for theyear

Ended on March 31 2017 We report that:

i.

a) As per the information provided to us and based on our verification the Company hasmaintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details andsituation of fixed assets ;

b) As explained to us the fixed assets have been physically verified by the managementin a phased manner designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which inour opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of itsbusiness. Pursuant to the program a portion of the fixed asset has been physicallyverified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the booksrecords and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

c) As explained to us the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name ofthe Company.

ii.

a) As informed to us physical verification of inventory has been conducted atreasonable intervals by the management.

b) In our opinion the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by themanagement are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and thenature of its business.

c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed onphysical verification were not material and these have been properly dealt with in booksof accounts.

iii.

a) The company has granted unsecured loan/advances of Rs. 430.08 Lacs (Balance as on31.03.2017) to companies firms or other parties covered in the register maintained undersection 189 of the Act.

b) As per information given to us receipt of the principal amount and interest are asper decided by management.

c) The company has taken reasonable steps to recover the loan whose overdue amount isexceeding Rs. 1 Lakh.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us thecompanyhas complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013Inrespect of loans investments guarantees and security.respect of loans investmentsguarantees and security.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under Section 73to 76 of the Companies Act 2013.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuantto the rule made by the Central Government of maintenance of cost records undersub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act. We are of the opinion that the prima facie theprescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However we have not made adetailed examination of the records.

vii.a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on therecords of the company examined by us the company is regular in depositing the undisputedstatutory dues including Provident Fund Employees' State Insurance Income-taxSales-tax Wealth Tax Service Tax Custom Duty Excise Duty and other material statutorydues as applicable with the appropriate authorities in India ;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the recordsof the company examined by us there are no dues of Income Tax Wealth Tax Service TaxSales Tax Customs Duty and Excise Duty which have not been deposited on account of anydisputes.

viii. According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the informationand explanations given to us the company has not defaulted in any repayment of dues tofinancial institution or banks or debentures holders.

ix. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanationsgiven by the management the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offeror further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly theprovisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence notcommented upon.

x. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations givenby the management we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by itsofficers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanationsgiven by the management the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided inaccordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 readwith Schedule V to the Companies Act.

xii. In our opinion the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore the provisions ofclause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance withsection 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013 and the details have been disclosed in theFinancial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanationsgiven by the management the company has not made any preferential allotment or privateplacement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year underreview. Accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable tothe Company and hence not commented upon.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanationsgiven by the management the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions withdirectors or persons connected with him. Accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (xv) ofthe Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi. In our opinion the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (xvi)of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.