Betex India Ltd.

1. To receive consider and adopt;

i) the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31stMarch 2015 together with the reports of Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon.

2. To appoint a Director in place of Shri Mahesh Kumar Somani who retires by rotationand being eligible offer himself for re-appointment.

3. To appoint M/S. B. Chordia & Co. Chartered Accountants (ICAI RegistrationNo.121083W) as statutory auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion ofthis Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting andauthorize the Board to fix their remuneration.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

04. APPOINTMENT OF MR. MANGILAL SUKHLAL LAHOTI AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

To consider and if thought fit to pass with or without modification(s) thefollowing resolution as an Ordinary Resolution :

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149 150 and 152 and otherapplicable provisions if any of the Companies Act 2013 and the Rules made there underread with Schedule IV of the said Act Mr. Mangilal Sukhlal Lahoti (DIN-00234817) who wasappointed as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 30th March 2015 underSection 161 of the Companies Act 2013 be and is hereby appointed as an IndependentDirector of the Company to hold office for a term up to five consecutive years commencingfrom 30th March 2015."

05. APPOINTMENT OF MRS. DEEPA DINESH AGARWAL AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

To consider and if thought fit to pass with or without modification(s) thefollowing resolution as an

Ordinary Resolution :

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149 150 and 152 and otherapplicable provisions if any of the Companies Act 2013 and the Rules made there underread with Schedule IV of the said Act Smt. Deepa Dinesh Agarwal (DIN-07139308) who wasappointed as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 30th March 2015 underSection 161 of the Companies Act 2013 be and is hereby appointed as an IndependentDirector of the Company to hold office for a term up to five consecutive years commencingfrom 30th March 2015."

06. APPOINTMENT OF MR. RAJKUMAR SOMANI AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO THE COMPANY ANDFIXING OF REMUNERATION

To consider and if thought fit to pass the following resolution with or withoutmodification(s) as an Ordinary Resolution :

"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196 197 and 203read with rules framed there under and Schedule V and other applicable provisions(including any Statutory modifications or re-enactments thereof for the time being inforce) if any of the Companies Act 2013 (hereinafter referred to as ‘TheAct’) the consent of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the appointment of Mr.Rajkumar Somani (DIN-00254038) as a Whole Time (Executive) Director (hereinafter referredto as "Executive Director") of the Company for a period of five years witheffect from 1st April 2015 on such terms and conditions including the remuneration to bepaid in the event of loss or inadequacy of profits in any financial year as set out inthe Explanatory Statement annexed to the Notice convening this Meeting with liberty tothe Directors to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said appointment in suchmanner as may be agreed to between the Board of Directors and Mr. Rajkumar Somani."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in the event of any enhancement of the limits specifiedin Schedule V to the Act the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to varyand/or upwardly revise the remuneration within such enhanced limits."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is herebyauthorised to take all such steps as may be necessary to give effect to theResolution."

07. APPOINTMENT OF MR. RITESH KUMAR SOMANI AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY ANDFIXING OF REMUNERATION

To consider and if thought fit to pass the following resolution with or withoutmodification(s) as an Ordinary Resolution :

"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196 197 and203 read with rules framed there under and Schedule V and other applicable provisions(including any Statutory modifications or re-enactments thereof for the time being inforce) if any of the Companies Act 2013 (hereinafter referred to as ‘TheAct’) the consent of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the appointment of Mr.Ritesh Kumar Somani (DIN-01402114) as a Whole Time (Executive) Director (hereinafterreferred to as "Executive Director") of the Company for a period of five yearswith effect from 1st April 2015 on such terms and conditions including the remunerationto be paid in the event of loss or inadequacy of profits in any financial year as set outin the Explanatory Statement annexed to the Notice convening this Meeting with liberty tothe Directors to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said appointment in suchmanner as may be agreed to between the Board of Directors and Mr. Ritesh KumarSomani."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in the event of any enhancement of the limits specifiedin Schedule V to the Act the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to varyand/or upwardly revise the remuneration within such enhanced limits."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is herebyauthorised to take all such steps as may be necessary to give effect to theResolution."

08. APPOINTMENT OF MR. MANISH KUMAR SOMANI AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY ANDFIXING OF REMUNERATION

To consider and if thought fit to pass the following resolution with or withoutmodification(s) as an Ordinary Resolution :

"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196 197 and203 read with rules framed there under and Schedule V and other applicable provisions(including any Statutory modifications or re-enactments thereof for the time being inforce) if any of the Companies Act 2013 (hereinafter referred to as ‘TheAct’) the consent of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the appointment of Mr.Manish Kumar Somani (DIN-00356113) as a Whole Time (Executive) Director (hereinafterreferred to as "Executive Director") of the Company for a period of five yearswith effect from 1st April 2015 on such terms and conditions including the remunerationto be paid in the event of loss or inadequacy of profits in any financial year as set outin the Explanatory Statement annexed to the Notice convening this Meeting with liberty tothe Directors to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said appointment in suchmanner as may be agreed to between the Board of Directors and Mr. Manish KumarSomani."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in the event of any enhancement of the limits specifiedin Schedule V to the Act the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to varyand/or upwardly revise the remuneration within such enhanced limits."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is herebyauthorised to take all such steps as may be necessary to give effect to theResolution."

By order of the Board Directors

Sd/-

Mahesh Kumar Somani

Chairman