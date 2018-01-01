JUST IN
Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
Betex India Ltd
OPEN 61.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.10 1.07 2.30
Net Cash From Operating Activities 5.24 -1.78 2.88
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -1.12 -0.76 -5.95
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -3.89 2.56 1.85
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.24 0.03 -1.22
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.34 1.10 1.07
