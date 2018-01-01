JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd

Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 61.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00
OPEN 61.50
CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00

Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
12-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-11-2017 Board Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the...
14-08-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsNotice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of...
30-05-2017 Board Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the...
14-02-2017 Board Meeting Betex India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Direct...
14-11-2016 Board Meeting Betex India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Direct...
12-08-2016 Board Meeting Betex India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Direct...
30-05-2016 Board Meeting Betex India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Direct...
13-02-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
09-11-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-08-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-05-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results
30-03-2015 Board Meeting Betex India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director...
07-02-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-11-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
13-08-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
13-11-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-05-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Betex India: