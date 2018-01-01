You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|12-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-11-2017
|Board Meeting
|Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the...
|14-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsNotice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of...
|30-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the...
|14-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Betex India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Direct...
|14-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Betex India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Direct...
|12-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Betex India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Direct...
|30-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Betex India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Direct...
|13-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30-03-2015
|Board Meeting
|Betex India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director...
|07-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13-11-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-08-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
