Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
OPEN 61.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE DIVIDEND (%) DIVIDEND TYPE EX-DIVIDEND DATE BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
No record found.

