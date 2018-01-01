You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|Reserves
|18.87
|17.76
|16.72
|Total Shareholders Funds
|20.87
|19.76
|18.72
|Secured Loans
|5.30
|4.43
|6.11
|Unsecured Loans
|10.58
|14.23
|8.70
|Total Debt
|15.88
|18.66
|14.81
|Total Liabilities
|36.75
|38.42
|33.53
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|24.12
|22.31
|21.37
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.52
|0.22
|Investments
|8.32
|8.72
|8.89
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|2.03
|5.58
|5.11
|Sundry Debtors
|15.92
|13.07
|8.24
|Cash and Bank
|1.34
|1.10
|1.07
|Loans and Advances
|16.09
|12.88
|10.84
|Total Current Assets
|35.38
|32.63
|25.26
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|15.66
|11.36
|9.18
|Provisions
|0.22
|0.25
|0.24
|Net Current Assets
|19.50
|21.02
|15.84
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|36.75
|38.42
|33.52
