Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
OPEN 61.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves 18.87 17.76 16.72
Total Shareholders Funds 20.87 19.76 18.72
Secured Loans 5.30 4.43 6.11
Unsecured Loans 10.58 14.23 8.70
Total Debt 15.88 18.66 14.81
Total Liabilities 36.75 38.42 33.53
Application of Funds
Gross Block 24.12 22.31 21.37
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.52 0.22
Investments 8.32 8.72 8.89
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 2.03 5.58 5.11
Sundry Debtors 15.92 13.07 8.24
Cash and Bank 1.34 1.10 1.07
Loans and Advances 16.09 12.88 10.84
Total Current Assets 35.38 32.63 25.26
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 15.66 11.36 9.18
Provisions 0.22 0.25 0.24
Net Current Assets 19.50 21.02 15.84
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 36.75 38.42 33.52
