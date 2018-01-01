You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|57.91
|56.48
|43.99
|Operating Profit
|3.68
|3.91
|3.41
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.36
|0.25
|Interest
|1.10
|1.28
|0.92
|Depreciation
|1.44
|1.41
|1.31
|Profit Before Tax
|1.14
|1.22
|1.18
|Tax
|0.03
|0.18
|-0.12
|Profit After Tax
|1.11
|1.04
|1.30
|Share Capital
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|Reserves
|18.87
|17.76
|16.72
|Net Worth
|20.87
|19.76
|18.72
|Loans
|15.88
|18.66
|14.81
|Gross Block
|24.12
|22.31
|21.37
|Investments
|8.32
|8.72
|8.89
|Cash
|1.34
|1.10
|1.07
|Debtors
|15.92
|13.07
|8.24
|Net Working Capital
|19.50
|21.02
|15.84
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|6.35
|6.92
|7.75
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|1.92
|1.84
|2.96
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|7.43
|6.95
|8.70
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
