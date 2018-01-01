JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd

Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 61.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00
OPEN 61.50
CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00
Filter:

Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 57.91 56.48 43.99
Operating Profit 3.68 3.91 3.41
Other Income 0.08 0.36 0.25
Interest 1.10 1.28 0.92
Depreciation 1.44 1.41 1.31
Profit Before Tax 1.14 1.22 1.18
Tax 0.03 0.18 -0.12
Profit After Tax 1.11 1.04 1.30
 
Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves 18.87 17.76 16.72
Net Worth 20.87 19.76 18.72
Loans 15.88 18.66 14.81
Gross Block 24.12 22.31 21.37
Investments 8.32 8.72 8.89
Cash 1.34 1.10 1.07
Debtors 15.92 13.07 8.24
Net Working Capital 19.50 21.02 15.84
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 6.35 6.92 7.75
Net Profit Margin (%) 1.92 1.84 2.96
Earning Per Share (Rs) 7.43 6.95 8.70
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Betex India: