Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 57.91 56.48 43.99
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 57.91 56.48 43.99
Other Income 0.08 0.36 0.25
Stock Adjustments -0.58 0.13 0.98
Total Income 57.41 56.97 45.22
Expenditure
Raw Materials 30.39 31.64 24.28
Power & Fuel Cost 6.84 7.42 6.44
Employee Cost 11.97 9.82 7.35
Other Manufacturing Expenses 2.61 2.73 2.70
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.83 1.38 0.94
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.08 0.08 0.09
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 53.72 53.07 41.80
Operating Profit 3.68 3.91 3.41
Interest 1.10 1.28 0.92
Gross Profit 2.58 2.63 2.49
Depreciation 1.44 1.41 1.31
Profit Before Tax 1.14 1.22 1.18
Tax 0.03 0.18 -0.12
Net Profit 1.11 1.04 1.30
