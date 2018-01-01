You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|57.91
|56.48
|43.99
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|57.91
|56.48
|43.99
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.36
|0.25
|Stock Adjustments
|-0.58
|0.13
|0.98
|Total Income
|57.41
|56.97
|45.22
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|30.39
|31.64
|24.28
|Power & Fuel Cost
|6.84
|7.42
|6.44
|Employee Cost
|11.97
|9.82
|7.35
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|2.61
|2.73
|2.70
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.83
|1.38
|0.94
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|53.72
|53.07
|41.80
|Operating Profit
|3.68
|3.91
|3.41
|Interest
|1.10
|1.28
|0.92
|Gross Profit
|2.58
|2.63
|2.49
|Depreciation
|1.44
|1.41
|1.31
|Profit Before Tax
|1.14
|1.22
|1.18
|Tax
|0.03
|0.18
|-0.12
|Net Profit
|1.11
|1.04
|1.30
Quick Links for Betex India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices