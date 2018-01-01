JUST IN
Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
61.50

61.50

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 13.14 9.93 13.65 17.41 12.99
Other Income 0.04 0.01 0.00 -0.03 0.00
Total Income 13.18 9.93 13.65 17.38 12.99
Expenditure 12.63 9.33 13.03 16.06 12.12
Operating Profit 0.55 0.61 0.62 1.32 0.88
Interest 0.08 0.11 0.11 0.79 0.13
PBDT 0.47 0.50 0.51 0.53 0.75
Depreciation 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.35 0.37
PBT 0.21 0.26 0.22 0.18 0.40
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.22
Net Profit 0.21 0.26 0.22 0.18 0.18
EPS (Rs) 1.38 1.76 1.43 1.21 1.18
