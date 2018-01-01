You are here » Home
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|
BSE
09:30 | 08 Mar
|
61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|61.50
|CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
Filter:
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|13.14
|9.93
|13.65
|17.41
|12.99
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|Total Income
|13.18
|9.93
|13.65
|17.38
|12.99
|Expenditure
|12.63
|9.33
|13.03
|16.06
|12.12
|Operating Profit
|0.55
|0.61
|0.62
|1.32
|0.88
|Interest
|0.08
|0.11
|0.11
|0.79
|0.13
|PBDT
|0.47
|0.50
|0.51
|0.53
|0.75
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|0.35
|0.37
|PBT
|0.21
|0.26
|0.22
|0.18
|0.40
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|Net Profit
|0.21
|0.26
|0.22
|0.18
|0.18
|EPS (Rs)
|1.38
|1.76
|1.43
|1.21
|1.18
Quick Links for Betex India: