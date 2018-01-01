JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd

Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 61.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00
OPEN 61.50
CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00
Filter:

Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.85 0.87 0.74
Current Ratio 1.61 1.63 1.89
Asset turnover ratio 2.49 2.59 2.09
Inventory turnover ratio 15.22 10.57 13.54
Debtors turnover ratio 4.00 5.30 5.39
Interest Coverage ratio 2.04 1.77 2.28
Operating Margin (%) 6.37 6.50 7.75
Net Profit Margin (%) 1.92 1.50 2.96
Return on Capital Employed (%) 5.96 6.28 6.67
Return on Net Worth (%) 5.60 4.54 7.40
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Betex India: