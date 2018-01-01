You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Filter:
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.85
|0.87
|0.74
|Current Ratio
|1.61
|1.63
|1.89
|Asset turnover ratio
|2.49
|2.59
|2.09
|Inventory turnover ratio
|15.22
|10.57
|13.54
|Debtors turnover ratio
|4.00
|5.30
|5.39
|Interest Coverage ratio
|2.04
|1.77
|2.28
|Operating Margin (%)
|6.37
|6.50
|7.75
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|1.92
|1.50
|2.96
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|5.96
|6.28
|6.67
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|5.60
|4.54
|7.40
