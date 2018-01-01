You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd.
BSE: 512477
Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|23.58
|30.40
|27.50
|29.84
|26.64
|Other Income
|0.01
|-0.03
|0.11
|0.36
|0.00
|Total Income
|23.58
|30.37
|27.61
|30.20
|26.64
|Total Expenditure
|22.36
|28.18
|26.12
|27.98
|24.95
|Operating Profit
|1.23
|2.20
|1.49
|2.21
|1.70
|Interest
|0.22
|0.92
|0.18
|1.01
|0.27
|Gross Profit
|1.01
|1.28
|1.31
|1.21
|1.42
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.72
|0.72
|0.70
|0.72
|PBT
|0.43
|0.63
|0.62
|0.62
|0.71
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.05
|0.08
|0.20
|0.09
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.48
|0.58
|0.54
|0.42
|0.62
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.48
|0.58
|0.54
|0.42
|0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|3.19
|3.85
|3.57
|2.80
|4.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.07
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.18
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.08
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.82
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
