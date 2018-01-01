You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|36.72
|40.50
|40.51
|32.02
|29.20
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.11
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Total Income
|36.76
|40.61
|40.51
|32.03
|29.23
|Total Expenditure
|34.99
|38.24
|37.93
|29.67
|27.47
|Operating Profit
|1.78
|2.37
|2.58
|2.36
|1.76
|Interest
|0.30
|0.31
|0.44
|0.19
|0.16
|Gross Profit
|1.48
|2.05
|2.14
|2.17
|1.60
|Depreciation
|0.88
|1.09
|1.07
|1.03
|0.80
|PBT
|0.69
|0.98
|1.07
|1.14
|0.80
|Tax
|0.00
|0.27
|0.06
|0.03
|0.10
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.69
|0.71
|1.01
|1.11
|0.70
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.69
|0.71
|1.01
|1.11
|0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|4.57
|4.76
|6.72
|7.41
|4.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.07
|0.07
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.18
|46.18
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.08
|0.08
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.82
|53.82
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
