Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 57.91 56.48 43.99 39.04 40.06
Other Income 0.08 0.36 0.25 0.34 0.04
Total Income 57.99 56.84 44.24 39.38 40.10
Total Expenditure 54.30 52.93 40.83 36.01 37.51
Operating Profit 3.69 3.91 3.41 3.37 2.59
Interest 1.10 1.28 0.92 0.72 0.38
Gross Profit 2.59 2.63 2.49 2.65 2.21
Depreciation 1.44 1.41 1.31 1.24 1.05
PBT 1.23 1.33 1.19 1.41 1.16
Tax 0.12 0.29 -0.12 0.44 0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) 1.11 1.04 1.31 0.97 1.14
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 1.11 1.04 1.31 0.97 1.14
Equity Share Capital 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 18.87 17.76 16.72 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 7.43 6.95 8.70 6.45 7.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.07 0.07 0.07
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 46.18 46.18 46.18
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.08 0.08 0.08
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 53.82 53.82 53.82
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
