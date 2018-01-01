You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|57.91
|56.48
|43.99
|39.04
|40.06
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.36
|0.25
|0.34
|0.04
|Total Income
|57.99
|56.84
|44.24
|39.38
|40.10
|Total Expenditure
|54.30
|52.93
|40.83
|36.01
|37.51
|Operating Profit
|3.69
|3.91
|3.41
|3.37
|2.59
|Interest
|1.10
|1.28
|0.92
|0.72
|0.38
|Gross Profit
|2.59
|2.63
|2.49
|2.65
|2.21
|Depreciation
|1.44
|1.41
|1.31
|1.24
|1.05
|PBT
|1.23
|1.33
|1.19
|1.41
|1.16
|Tax
|0.12
|0.29
|-0.12
|0.44
|0.02
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|1.11
|1.04
|1.31
|0.97
|1.14
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|1.11
|1.04
|1.31
|0.97
|1.14
|Equity Share Capital
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|18.87
|17.76
|16.72
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|7.43
|6.95
|8.70
|6.45
|7.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|46.18
|46.18
|46.18
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|53.82
|53.82
|53.82
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Betex India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices