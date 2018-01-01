Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Company Information
Betex India Ltd is engaged in dyeing and printing synthetic cloths in India. The company is based in Surat, India. The company was incorporated in 1987. It is promoted by Mahesh Texturisers Pvt Ltd, Somani Overseas Ltd, Sumeet Silk Processors Pvt Ltd, Sitaram Prints Pvt Ltd and Suman Devi Somani. It is into Dyeing & Printing Of Yarn at its plant located at Sur....> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman :
|Mahesh Kumar Somani
|Managing Director :
|Raj Kumar Somani
|Executive Director :
|Ritesh Kumar Somani
|Director :
|Deepa Agarwal
|Director :
|Mangilal Lahoti
|Executive Director & CFO :
|Manish Kumar Somani
|AUDITOR :
|B Chordia & Co
|IND NAME :
|Textiles - Processing
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|436 GIDC Pandesara, ,Surat,Gujarat-394221
|Ph : 91-0261-2894415/16
|WEBSITE : http://www.betexindia.com
|E-mail : corporate@betexindia.com
