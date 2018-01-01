JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd

Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 61.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00
OPEN 61.50
CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00

Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 512477
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group X
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Betex India: