Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office 436 GIDC Pandesara
Surat - India
FAX - 91-0261-2894419
Phone1 - 91-0261-2894415/16
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - corporate@betexindia.com
Corporate Office 504 Trividh Chamber
Opp. Fire station
Surat - India
FAX - 91-261-2334189
Phone1 - 91-261-2328902
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

