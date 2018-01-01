You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
436 GIDC Pandesara
Surat - India
FAX - 91-0261-2894419
Phone1 - 91-0261-2894415/16
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - corporate@betexindia.com
|Corporate Office
|
504 Trividh Chamber
Opp. Fire station
Surat - India
FAX - 91-261-2334189
Phone1 - 91-261-2328902
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
