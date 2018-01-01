JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd

Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 61.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00
OPEN 61.50
CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00

Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 2.31 4594.30 3774.00 114711.46
Grasim Inds 1105.90 0.46 1299.90 815.42 72696.34
Shree Cement 16187.50 1.02 20560.00 15600.00 56397.25
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 2.32 291.30 227.25 47764.81
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 1.43 972.00 681.00 45662.27
ACC 1563.45 1.91 1869.00 1381.90 29360.03
Dalmia Bhar. 2836.90 3.59 3348.95 1864.00 25290.96
Page Industries 21584.90 0.62 25779.00 13650.10 24067.16
Castrol India 206.75 1.25 226.90 172.25 20450.06
Godrej Inds. 538.90 -1.25 699.70 482.00 18123.21
Tata Chemicals 690.85 0.55 781.20 551.55 17600.09
The Ramco Cement 739.30 1.92 839.95 625.10 17417.91
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -0.54 1489.95 987.00 15047.80
Century Textiles 1187.00 4.81 1471.85 940.50 13258.79
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 1.01 188.60 140.00 11181.79
SRF 1877.25 1.26 2045.00 1420.00 10779.17
Arvind Ltd 402.20 3.26 477.85 353.80 10401.70
Astral Poly 865.60 0.33 949.00 475.00 10369.89
Aarti Inds. 1158.35 -0.51 1190.90 751.50 9512.37
BASF India 2086.40 1.42 2430.00 1176.95 9032.03
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Betex India: