You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Net Profit
Net Profit
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Profit (Rs crore)
|UltraTech Cem.
|4177.25
|94.20
|2.31
|2627.72
|Grasim Inds
|1105.90
|5.10
|0.46
|1560.00
|Shree Cement
|16187.50
|163.60
|1.02
|1339.11
|Vardhman Textile
|1328.25
|15.65
|1.19
|1001.59
|Ambuja Cem.
|240.55
|5.45
|2.32
|970.09
|Pidilite Inds.
|890.45
|12.55
|1.43
|773.79
|Tata Chemicals
|690.85
|3.80
|0.55
|692.71
|Castrol India
|206.75
|2.55
|1.25
|674.91
|The Ramco Cement
|739.30
|13.90
|1.92
|649.29
|ACC
|1563.45
|29.35
|1.91
|602.40
|SRF
|1877.25
|23.30
|1.26
|418.82
|GHCL
|264.55
|-2.50
|-0.94
|386.77
|OCL India
|1301.75
|60.80
|4.90
|383.87
|Supreme Inds.
|1184.40
|-6.45
|-0.54
|379.30
|Finolex Inds.
|648.45
|18.00
|2.86
|352.18
|Trident
|67.70
|0.70
|1.04
|336.98
|Guj Alkalies
|705.95
|4.75
|0.68
|308.10
|Welspun India
|60.65
|-0.35
|-0.57
|306.55
|Aarti Inds.
|1158.35
|-5.95
|-0.51
|306.68
|Binny
|215.00
|-0.95
|-0.44
|290.42
Quick Links for Betex India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices