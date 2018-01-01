JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd

Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 61.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00
OPEN 61.50
CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00

Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Net Profit

Net Profit

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 94.20 2.31 2627.72
Grasim Inds 1105.90 5.10 0.46 1560.00
Shree Cement 16187.50 163.60 1.02 1339.11
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 15.65 1.19 1001.59
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 5.45 2.32 970.09
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 12.55 1.43 773.79
Tata Chemicals 690.85 3.80 0.55 692.71
Castrol India 206.75 2.55 1.25 674.91
The Ramco Cement 739.30 13.90 1.92 649.29
ACC 1563.45 29.35 1.91 602.40
SRF 1877.25 23.30 1.26 418.82
GHCL 264.55 -2.50 -0.94 386.77
OCL India 1301.75 60.80 4.90 383.87
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -6.45 -0.54 379.30
Finolex Inds. 648.45 18.00 2.86 352.18
Trident 67.70 0.70 1.04 336.98
Guj Alkalies 705.95 4.75 0.68 308.10
Welspun India 60.65 -0.35 -0.57 306.55
Aarti Inds. 1158.35 -5.95 -0.51 306.68
Binny 215.00 -0.95 -0.44 290.42
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Betex India: