Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Net Sales

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 94.20 2.31 23891.43
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.90 -0.15 -0.88 18526.90
ACC 1563.45 29.35 1.91 11158.34
Grasim Inds 1105.90 5.10 0.46 10345.65
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 5.45 2.32 9267.82
Shree Cement 16187.50 163.60 1.02 8429.16
Alok Inds. 3.04 0.14 4.83 8129.68
Century Textiles 1187.00 54.50 4.81 7899.29
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 1.45 1.01 6602.86
Tata Chemicals 690.85 3.80 0.55 6228.44
Arvind Ltd 402.20 12.70 3.26 5941.35
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 15.65 1.19 5727.77
Welspun India 60.65 -0.35 -0.57 5639.33
BASF India 2086.40 29.20 1.42 5079.81
India Cements 149.45 4.50 3.10 5079.16
Prism Cement 116.40 0.50 0.43 5019.57
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 12.55 1.43 4865.37
Trident 67.70 0.70 1.04 4686.59
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -6.45 -0.54 4461.77
J K Cements 1003.85 -2.70 -0.27 4420.71
