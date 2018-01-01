JUST IN
Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 2.31 25674.12 23231.76 878.39 30489.44
Alok Inds. 3.04 4.83 17152.68 15636.79 0.00 27172.52
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 2.32 15288.83 5978.65 320.02 19163.60
Grasim Inds 1105.90 0.46 8154.86 6886.81 375.48 17042.17
Tata Chemicals 690.85 0.55 1748.34 1460.23 121.83 11051.79
Shree Cement 16187.50 1.02 4635.39 2599.12 710.44 9950.89
Future Enterp. 34.65 -3.08 6999.31 5847.93 386.34 9576.74
ACC 1563.45 1.91 14070.45 7462.38 260.82 8843.14
Century Textiles 1187.00 4.81 10395.39 6204.92 158.40 8350.16
Bombay Rayon 46.65 -4.99 4712.01 3176.96 8.94 8282.13
Sterling Biotech 2.76 -4.83 3287.53 2726.29 2442.30 8225.10
India Cements 149.45 3.10 7501.49 6972.88 127.81 8219.93
Sintex Inds. 18.45 0.27 3969.34 3761.77 2493.23 8055.04
Arvind Ltd 402.20 3.26 3215.86 2958.26 58.32 6240.37
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.90 -0.88 6010.26 5497.10 29.16 6240.07
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 1.19 5790.57 2458.15 48.54 6214.40
Jain Irrigation 107.95 3.70 3994.35 2944.01 19.68 6050.50
Trident 67.70 1.04 5107.67 4344.06 123.16 5671.08
Birla Corpn. 803.05 -0.11 2306.39 2011.25 60.60 5582.59
The Ramco Cement 739.30 1.92 7802.12 4942.38 120.26 5181.47
