Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
UltraTech Cem. 4,177.25 114,711.46 27,162.42 2,627.72 30,489.44
Grasim Inds 1,105.90 72,696.34 11,252.95 1,560.00 17,042.17
Shree Cement 16,187.50 56,397.25 9,496.52 1,339.11 9,950.89
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 47,764.81 10,538.15 970.09 19,163.60
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 45,662.27 5,298.65 773.79 3,426.00
ACC 1,563.45 29,360.03 12,687.72 602.40 8,843.14
Dalmia Bhar. 2,836.90 25,290.96 222.51 63.37 1,595.31
Page Industries 21,584.90 24,067.16 2,132.06 266.28 765.03
Castrol India 206.75 20,450.06 3,875.96 674.91 609.84
Godrej Inds. 538.90 18,123.21 1,602.17 -145.24 4,482.10
Tata Chemicals 690.85 17,600.09 6,470.92 692.71 11,051.79
The Ramco Cement 739.30 17,417.91 4,564.23 649.29 5,181.47
Supreme Inds. 1,184.40 15,047.80 4,998.96 379.30 1,846.57
Century Textiles 1,187.00 13,258.79 8,653.53 104.99 8,350.16
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 11,181.79 6,632.98 53.50 3,156.87
SRF 1,877.25 10,779.17 4,197.82 418.82 4,830.67
Arvind Ltd 402.20 10,401.70 5,955.68 270.88 6,240.37
Astral Poly 865.60 10,369.89 1,648.13 106.63 1,008.84
Aarti Inds. 1,158.35 9,512.37 3,050.22 306.68 2,855.55
BASF India 2,086.40 9,032.03 5,525.79 -14.13 2,514.40
