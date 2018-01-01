You are here » Home
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|
BSE
09:30 | 08 Mar
|
61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|61.50
|CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Grasim Inds
|1105.90
|0.46
|-2.97
|-2.34
|-0.96
|-11.83
|35.23
|80.56
|SRF
|1877.25
|1.26
|-0.03
|-0.84
|1.63
|17.86
|19.86
|104.12
|Arvind Ltd
|402.20
|3.26
|0.04
|-1.02
|-7.19
|-2.70
|2.80
|35.28
|Vardhman Textile
|1328.25
|1.19
|1.40
|0.91
|0.89
|11.50
|-2.96
|139.76
|Sheela Foam
|1557.75
|-1.93
|-0.27
|-3.87
|-10.99
|12.59
|45.86
|(-)
|Lak. Mach. Works
|6420.20
|-0.23
|-2.43
|9.46
|9.84
|5.71
|70.75
|69.79
|Welspun India
|60.65
|-0.57
|-5.23
|-15.47
|-13.54
|-20.30
|-29.06
|80.08
|Raymond
|922.85
|2.53
|0.20
|-5.84
|-5.55
|1.60
|45.08
|78.00
|Bombay Dyeing
|241.10
|-0.54
|-6.06
|-3.66
|2.68
|59.09
|310.73
|217.65
|Lux Industries
|1777.65
|0.71
|1.61
|0.98
|18.90
|47.23
|172.60
|(-)
|Trident
|67.70
|1.04
|-3.70
|-10.98
|-23.24
|-32.27
|-11.96
|187.47
|Himatsing. Seide
|330.25
|-0.99
|-5.03
|-9.52
|-6.93
|-9.48
|-9.11
|296.70
|Siyaram Silk
|625.80
|1.85
|-4.33
|-6.56
|-16.62
|33.30
|88.49
|238.27
|Vishal Fabrics
|663.05
|-1.04
|0.26
|55.55
|(-)
|187.66
|(-)
|(-)
|Kama Hold.
|4209.25
|3.57
|5.03
|11.47
|33.63
|52.93
|61.84
|368.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|640.20
|6.64
|4.19
|3.37
|5.87
|34.12
|359.81
|1379.21
|Garware-Wall Rop
|928.10
|-0.49
|-0.42
|-6.55
|1.01
|1.39
|35.16
|363.59
|Indo Count Inds.
|90.85
|-1.73
|-8.05
|-14.29
|-20.27
|-26.17
|-47.94
|6.76
|Bombay Rayon
|46.65
|-4.99
|-19.91
|-34.48
|-78.50
|-67.12
|-70.02
|-63.50
|Sutlej Textiles
|76.50
|2.14
|-2.92
|-8.66
|-20.97
|-13.92
|-4.48
|116.78
