You are here » Home » » Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar
|61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Nakoda
|0.38
|0.00
|11.40
|0.13
|-20.25
|0.00
|-
|Addi Inds.
|10.50
|0.00
|11.34
|0.15
|0.69
|0.20
|52.50
|Pradip Overseas
|2.28
|-0.87
|11.04
|463.57
|5.75
|0.00
|-
|Jattashankar Ind
|25.00
|-4.58
|10.97
|4.30
|0.21
|4.77
|5.24
|Hind Syntex
|8.40
|-4.98
|10.68
|7.25
|-0.29
|0.00
|-
|Oswal Spg.& Wvg
|1.13
|4.63
|10.31
|0.42
|-0.37
|0.00
|-
|Rajkamal Synth.
|15.35
|-4.06
|9.98
|0.05
|0.00
|0.23
|66.74
|Arora Fibres
|9.71
|-4.99
|9.76
|2.14
|1.44
|0.00
|-
|Jamsh. Ranji. Sp
|13.65
|5.00
|9.56
|17.96
|-1.82
|0.00
|-
|Hanung Toys
|3.05
|0.99
|9.40
|0.88
|-17.76
|50.35
|0.06
|Betex India
|61.50
|4.41
|9.22
|13.14
|0.21
|5.78
|10.64
|Lakhotia Poly.
|8.76
|0.00
|9.17
|2.28
|0.04
|0.03
|292.00
|Sri Ramakr. Mill
|12.75
|0.16
|9.08
|3.53
|-1.45
|0.00
|-
|Filatex Fash.
|3.01
|-1.31
|8.75
|0.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Sri Nacha. Cott.
|19.75
|4.22
|8.49
|42.51
|-0.07
|1.42
|13.91
|Suryajyoti Spg.
|4.30
|4.88
|8.45
|14.66
|-11.08
|0.00
|-
|Southern Latex
|11.47
|-4.97
|8.44
|0.05
|0.00
|0.14
|81.93
|Eskay K`n'IT(I)
|0.30
|3.45
|8.42
|14.78
|-21.61
|0.00
|-
|Shree Bhavya
|8.80
|-4.56
|8.36
|47.41
|0.44
|1.04
|8.46
|Rainbow Denim
|6.18
|-4.92
|8.21
|33.85
|-4.21
|0.00
|-
Quick Links for Betex India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices