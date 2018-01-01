JUST IN
Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Nakoda 0.38 0.00 11.40 0.13 -20.25 0.00 -
Addi Inds. 10.50 0.00 11.34 0.15 0.69 0.20 52.50
Pradip Overseas 2.28 -0.87 11.04 463.57 5.75 0.00 -
Jattashankar Ind 25.00 -4.58 10.97 4.30 0.21 4.77 5.24
Hind Syntex 8.40 -4.98 10.68 7.25 -0.29 0.00 -
Oswal Spg.& Wvg 1.13 4.63 10.31 0.42 -0.37 0.00 -
Rajkamal Synth. 15.35 -4.06 9.98 0.05 0.00 0.23 66.74
Arora Fibres 9.71 -4.99 9.76 2.14 1.44 0.00 -
Jamsh. Ranji. Sp 13.65 5.00 9.56 17.96 -1.82 0.00 -
Hanung Toys 3.05 0.99 9.40 0.88 -17.76 50.35 0.06
Betex India 61.50 4.41 9.22 13.14 0.21 5.78 10.64
Lakhotia Poly. 8.76 0.00 9.17 2.28 0.04 0.03 292.00
Sri Ramakr. Mill 12.75 0.16 9.08 3.53 -1.45 0.00 -
Filatex Fash. 3.01 -1.31 8.75 0.99 0.00 0.00 -
Sri Nacha. Cott. 19.75 4.22 8.49 42.51 -0.07 1.42 13.91
Suryajyoti Spg. 4.30 4.88 8.45 14.66 -11.08 0.00 -
Southern Latex 11.47 -4.97 8.44 0.05 0.00 0.14 81.93
Eskay K`n'IT(I) 0.30 3.45 8.42 14.78 -21.61 0.00 -
Shree Bhavya 8.80 -4.56 8.36 47.41 0.44 1.04 8.46
Rainbow Denim 6.18 -4.92 8.21 33.85 -4.21 0.00 -

