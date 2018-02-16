JUST IN
Betex India Ltd.

BSE: 512477 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765L01017
BSE 09:30 | 08 Mar 61.50 2.60
(4.41%)
OPEN

61.50

 HIGH

61.50

 LOW

61.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Betex India Ltd
OPEN 61.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.90
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.40
52-Week low 50.05
P/E 10.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 61.50
Sell Qty 43.00
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
08-03-2018 61.50 61.50 61.50 61.50 2 1
07-03-2018 60.00 60.00 58.90 58.90 466 4
06-03-2018 57.75 57.75 57.75 57.75 506 8
05-03-2018 53.15 55.00 53.10 55.00 5200 3
01-03-2018 53.20 53.20 53.20 53.20 25 1
28-02-2018 55.70 55.70 55.70 55.70 12 1
23-02-2018 57.95 57.95 57.95 57.95 99 1
21-02-2018 57.95 57.95 57.95 57.95 10 1
20-02-2018 65.95 65.95 61.00 61.00 520 3
16-02-2018 62.85 62.85 62.85 62.85 1 1
09-02-2018 59.90 59.90 59.90 59.90 20 1
08-02-2018 68.50 68.50 62.40 62.95 55 2
07-02-2018 65.60 65.60 65.60 65.60 10 1
06-02-2018 62.50 62.50 62.50 62.50 5 1
02-02-2018 67.05 67.05 60.90 62.55 350 10
01-02-2018 62.65 68.00 62.65 63.90 39 6
31-01-2018 64.80 70.95 64.80 64.90 80 6
30-01-2018 68.25 68.25 68.20 68.20 2 2
25-01-2018 65.00 67.90 65.00 65.00 1129 3
24-01-2018 65.00 65.00 64.75 64.75 200 3
