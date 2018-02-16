You are here » Home
Betex India Ltd.
|BSE: 512477
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765L01017
|
BSE
09:30 | 08 Mar
|
61.50
|
2.60
(4.41%)
|
OPEN
61.50
|
HIGH
61.50
|
LOW
61.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Betex India Ltd
|OPEN
|61.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.90
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.40
|52-Week low
|50.05
|P/E
|10.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|61.50
|Sell Qty
|43.00
Betex India Ltd. (BETEXINDIA) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|08-03-2018
|61.50
|61.50
|61.50
|61.50
|2
|1
|07-03-2018
|60.00
|60.00
|58.90
|58.90
|466
|4
|06-03-2018
|57.75
|57.75
|57.75
|57.75
|506
|8
|05-03-2018
|53.15
|55.00
|53.10
|55.00
|5200
|3
|01-03-2018
|53.20
|53.20
|53.20
|53.20
|25
|1
|28-02-2018
|55.70
|55.70
|55.70
|55.70
|12
|1
|23-02-2018
|57.95
|57.95
|57.95
|57.95
|99
|1
|21-02-2018
|57.95
|57.95
|57.95
|57.95
|10
|1
|20-02-2018
|65.95
|65.95
|61.00
|61.00
|520
|3
|16-02-2018
|62.85
|62.85
|62.85
|62.85
|1
|1
|09-02-2018
|59.90
|59.90
|59.90
|59.90
|20
|1
|08-02-2018
|68.50
|68.50
|62.40
|62.95
|55
|2
|07-02-2018
|65.60
|65.60
|65.60
|65.60
|10
|1
|06-02-2018
|62.50
|62.50
|62.50
|62.50
|5
|1
|02-02-2018
|67.05
|67.05
|60.90
|62.55
|350
|10
|01-02-2018
|62.65
|68.00
|62.65
|63.90
|39
|6
|31-01-2018
|64.80
|70.95
|64.80
|64.90
|80
|6
|30-01-2018
|68.25
|68.25
|68.20
|68.20
|2
|2
|25-01-2018
|65.00
|67.90
|65.00
|65.00
|1129
|3
|24-01-2018
|65.00
|65.00
|64.75
|64.75
|200
|3
