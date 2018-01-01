You are here » Home
BF Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 533303
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BFINVEST
|ISIN Code: INE878K01010
|
BSE
15:58 | 12 Mar
|
296.60
|
1.05
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
298.00
|
HIGH
303.90
|
LOW
294.05
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
297.00
|
1.30
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
304.55
|
LOW
294.15
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|30-06-2017
|Book Closure
|05-08-2017
|05-08-2017
|A.G.M.
|24-08-2016
|Book Closure
|30-09-2016
|30-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|31-07-2015
|Book Closure
|19-09-2015
|19-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|06-08-2014
|Book Closure
|16-09-2014
|16-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|11-06-2013
|Book Closure
|24-07-2013
|24-07-2013
|A.G.M.
|18-06-2012
|Book Closure
|28-07-2012
|28-07-2012
|A.G.M.
|30-06-2011
|Book Closure
|12-08-2011
|12-08-2011
|A.G.M.
