BF Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 533303
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BFINVEST
|ISIN Code: INE878K01010
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|296.60
|
1.05
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
298.00
|
HIGH
303.90
|
LOW
294.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|297.00
|
1.30
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
304.55
|
LOW
294.15
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|12-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06-11-2017
|Board Meeting
|In terms of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosu...
|12-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Re : a) Intimation regarding holding of Meeting of the Board of Director...
|28-06-2017
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|In terms of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosu...
|07-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
|10-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
|20-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
|06-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
|16-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
|13-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
|30-10-2015
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors ...
|22-07-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors ...
|03-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors ...
|20-10-2014
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors ...
|13-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors ...
|29-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the ...
|08-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors ...
|29-10-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25-07-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
