BF Investment Ltd.

BSE: 533303 Sector: Financials
NSE: BFINVEST ISIN Code: INE878K01010
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 296.60 1.05
(0.36%)
OPEN

298.00

 HIGH

303.90

 LOW

294.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 297.00 1.30
(0.44%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

304.55

 LOW

294.15
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
12-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
06-11-2017 Board Meeting In terms of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosu...
12-08-2017 Board Meeting Re : a) Intimation regarding holding of Meeting of the Board of Director...
28-06-2017 Board Meeting Audited Results
25-05-2017 Board Meeting In terms of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosu...
07-02-2017 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
10-11-2016 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
20-08-2016 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
06-08-2016 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
16-05-2016 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
13-02-2016 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
30-10-2015 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors ...
22-07-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
21-05-2015 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors ...
03-02-2015 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors ...
20-10-2014 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors ...
13-08-2014 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors ...
29-05-2014 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the ...
08-02-2014 Board Meeting BF Investment Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors ...
29-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
25-07-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
02-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

