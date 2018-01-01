JUST IN
BF Investment Ltd.

BSE: 533303 Sector: Financials
NSE: BFINVEST ISIN Code: INE878K01010
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 296.60 1.05
(0.36%)
OPEN

298.00

 HIGH

303.90

 LOW

294.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 297.00 1.30
(0.44%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

304.55

 LOW

294.15
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves 703.74 685.91 664.38
Total Shareholders Funds 722.57 704.74 683.21
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Debt 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Liabilities 722.57 704.74 683.21
Application of Funds
Gross Block 3.75 3.75 3.32
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 551.55 538.88 515.22
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash and Bank 16.05 11.38 19.46
Loans and Advances 153.89 153.02 147.09
Total Current Assets 169.94 164.40 166.55
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.71 0.27 0.18
Provisions 0.00 0.60 0.60
Net Current Assets 169.23 163.53 165.77
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 722.56 704.74 683.22
