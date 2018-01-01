You are here » Home » » BF Investment Ltd
BF Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 533303
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BFINVEST
|ISIN Code: INE878K01010
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|296.60
|
1.05
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
298.00
|
HIGH
303.90
|
LOW
294.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|297.00
|
1.30
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
304.55
|
LOW
294.15
|OPEN
|298.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.55
|VOLUME
|6606
|52-Week high
|430.85
|52-Week low
|146.75
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|296.60
|Buy Qty
|563.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|Reserves
|703.74
|685.91
|664.38
|Total Shareholders Funds
|722.57
|704.74
|683.21
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Debt
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Liabilities
|722.57
|704.74
|683.21
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|3.75
|3.75
|3.32
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|551.55
|538.88
|515.22
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|16.05
|11.38
|19.46
|Loans and Advances
|153.89
|153.02
|147.09
|Total Current Assets
|169.94
|164.40
|166.55
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.71
|0.27
|0.18
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.60
|0.60
|Net Current Assets
|169.23
|163.53
|165.77
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|722.56
|704.74
|683.22
