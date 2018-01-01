JUST IN
BF Investment Ltd.

BSE: 533303 Sector: Financials
NSE: BFINVEST ISIN Code: INE878K01010
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 296.60 1.05
(0.36%)
OPEN

298.00

 HIGH

303.90

 LOW

294.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 297.00 1.30
(0.44%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

304.55

 LOW

294.15
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Financial Overview

Figures in () Crore 2017 2016 2015
Total Interest income 21.64 24.87 20.73
Net interest income 21.63 24.81 20.68
Non-interest income 2.88 0.12 0.00
Operating income 24.51 24.93 20.68
Depreciation 0.55 0.69 0.59
Profit Before Tax 17.81 22.29 19.05
Tax -0.02 0.76 0.30
Profit After Tax 17.83 21.53 18.75
 
Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves 703.74 685.91 664.38
Net Worth 722.57 704.74 683.21
Deposits 0.00 0.00 0.00
Borrowings 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 551.55 538.88 515.22
Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
