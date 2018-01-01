You are here » Home
BF Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 533303
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BFINVEST
|ISIN Code: INE878K01010
|
BSE
15:58 | 12 Mar
|
296.60
|
1.05
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
298.00
|
HIGH
303.90
|
LOW
294.05
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
297.00
|
1.30
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
304.55
|
LOW
294.15
|OPEN
|298.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.55
|VOLUME
|6606
|52-Week high
|430.85
|52-Week low
|146.75
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|296.60
|Buy Qty
|563.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.70
|VOLUME
|38799
|52-Week high
|431.00
|52-Week low
|145.95
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|298.05
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|298.90
|Sell Qty
|100.00
Filter:
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Financial Overview
|Figures in () Crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Total Interest income
|21.64
|24.87
|20.73
|Net interest income
|21.63
|24.81
|20.68
|Non-interest income
|2.88
|0.12
|0.00
|Operating income
|24.51
|24.93
|20.68
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.69
|0.59
|Profit Before Tax
|17.81
|22.29
|19.05
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.76
|0.30
|Profit After Tax
|17.83
|21.53
|18.75
|
|Share Capital
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|Reserves
|703.74
|685.91
|664.38
|Net Worth
|722.57
|704.74
|683.21
|Deposits
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Borrowings
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|551.55
|538.88
|515.22
|Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
