BF Investment Ltd.

BSE: 533303 Sector: Financials
NSE: BFINVEST ISIN Code: INE878K01010
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 296.60 1.05
(0.36%)
OPEN

298.00

 HIGH

303.90

 LOW

294.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 297.00 1.30
(0.44%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

304.55

 LOW

294.15
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 21.64 24.87 20.73
Other Income 2.88 0.12 0.00
Total Income 24.52 24.99 20.73
 
Interest Expended 0.01 0.06 0.05
Employee Cost 0.42 0.39 0.01
Selling and Administration Expenses 2.70 1.28 0.77
Depreciation 0.55 0.69 0.59
Operating expenses 3.67 2.36 1.37
Provisions & contigencies 2.74 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 6.14 1.94 1.03
 
Net Profit for the year 17.83 21.53 18.75
Prior year adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit brought forward 358.15 340.92 325.92
Total 375.98 362.45 344.67
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.00 0.00 3.75
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 0.00 0.00
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet 372.42 358.15 340.92
Equity Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Equity Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 4.73 5.72 4.98
Book Value 191.83 187.09 181.38
