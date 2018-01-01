You are here » Home » » BF Investment Ltd
BF Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 533303
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BFINVEST
|ISIN Code: INE878K01010
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|296.60
|
1.05
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
298.00
|
HIGH
303.90
|
LOW
294.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|297.00
|
1.30
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
304.55
|
LOW
294.15
|OPEN
|298.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.55
|VOLUME
|6606
|52-Week high
|430.85
|52-Week low
|146.75
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|296.60
|Buy Qty
|563.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.70
|VOLUME
|38799
|52-Week high
|431.00
|52-Week low
|145.95
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|298.05
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|298.90
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|298.00
|CLOSE
|295.55
|VOLUME
|6606
|52-Week high
|430.85
|52-Week low
|146.75
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|296.60
|Buy Qty
|563.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.70
|VOLUME
|38799
|52-Week high
|431.00
|52-Week low
|145.95
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1117.00
|Buy Price
|298.05
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|298.90
|Sell Qty
|100.00
Filter:
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|21.64
|24.87
|20.73
|Other Income
|2.88
|0.12
|0.00
|Total Income
|24.52
|24.99
|20.73
|Interest Expended
|0.01
|0.06
|0.05
|Employee Cost
|0.42
|0.39
|0.01
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|2.70
|1.28
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.69
|0.59
|Operating expenses
|3.67
|2.36
|1.37
|Provisions & contigencies
|2.74
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|6.14
|1.94
|1.03
|Net Profit for the year
|17.83
|21.53
|18.75
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit brought forward
|358.15
|340.92
|325.92
|Total
|375.98
|362.45
|344.67
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|3.75
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|372.42
|358.15
|340.92
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|4.73
|5.72
|4.98
|Book Value
|191.83
|187.09
|181.38
- Page
- 1
- 2
- 3
Quick Links for BF Investment:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices