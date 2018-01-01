JUST IN
BF Investment Ltd.

BSE: 533303 Sector: Financials
NSE: BFINVEST ISIN Code: INE878K01010
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 296.60 1.05
(0.36%)
OPEN

298.00

 HIGH

303.90

 LOW

294.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 297.00 1.30
(0.44%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

304.55

 LOW

294.15
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.65 0.59 0.40 0.43 0.40
Other Income 3.17 22.98 0.63 8.09 0.15
Total Income 3.82 23.57 1.03 8.52 0.55
Expenditure 8.55 0.88 0.31 1.21 1.29
Operating Profit -4.66 22.86 0.81 7.39 -0.55
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.22 0.25 0.17 -0.21 0.18
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.14 0.14
PBT -4.83 22.59 0.62 7.16 -0.89
Tax 0.12 0.15 0.07 -0.35 0.04
Net Profit -4.95 22.44 0.55 7.51 -0.93
EPS (Rs) -1.31 5.95 0.15 1.99 -0.25
