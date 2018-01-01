You are here » Home
BF Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 533303
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BFINVEST
|ISIN Code: INE878K01010
|
BSE
15:58 | 12 Mar
|
296.60
|
1.05
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
298.00
|
HIGH
303.90
|
LOW
294.05
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
297.00
|
1.30
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
304.55
|
LOW
294.15
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.65
|0.59
|0.40
|0.43
|0.40
|Other Income
|3.17
|22.98
|0.63
|8.09
|0.15
|Total Income
|3.82
|23.57
|1.03
|8.52
|0.55
|Expenditure
|8.55
|0.88
|0.31
|1.21
|1.29
|Operating Profit
|-4.66
|22.86
|0.81
|7.39
|-0.55
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.22
|0.25
|0.17
|-0.21
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.14
|0.14
|PBT
|-4.83
|22.59
|0.62
|7.16
|-0.89
|Tax
|0.12
|0.15
|0.07
|-0.35
|0.04
|Net Profit
|-4.95
|22.44
|0.55
|7.51
|-0.93
|EPS (Rs)
|-1.31
|5.95
|0.15
|1.99
|-0.25
Quick Links for BF Investment: