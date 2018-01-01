JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BF Investment Ltd

BF Investment Ltd.

BSE: 533303 Sector: Financials
NSE: BFINVEST ISIN Code: INE878K01010
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 296.60 1.05
(0.36%)
OPEN

298.00

 HIGH

303.90

 LOW

294.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 297.00 1.30
(0.44%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

304.55

 LOW

294.15
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 298.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 295.55
VOLUME 6606
52-Week high 430.85
52-Week low 146.75
P/E 33.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,117
Buy Price 296.60
Buy Qty 563.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 298.00
CLOSE 295.55
VOLUME 6606
52-Week high 430.85
52-Week low 146.75
P/E 33.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,117
Buy Price 296.60
Buy Qty 563.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Financial Ratios

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Net Interest Income / Total funds 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non Interest Income / Total Funds 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income / Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest Expended / Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Expense / Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest Expended / Total Funds 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Expense / Total Funds 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Provisions / Total Funds 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit / Total Funds 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest Expended /Interest Earned 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income / Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Credit Deposit Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investment Deposit Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash Deposit Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Advances / Loan Funds (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Last

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BF Investment: