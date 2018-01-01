You are here » Home » » BF Investment Ltd
BF Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 533303
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BFINVEST
|ISIN Code: INE878K01010
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|296.60
|
1.05
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
298.00
|
HIGH
303.90
|
LOW
294.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|297.00
|
1.30
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
304.55
|
LOW
294.15
|OPEN
|298.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.55
|VOLUME
|6606
|52-Week high
|430.85
|52-Week low
|146.75
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|296.60
|Buy Qty
|563.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.70
|VOLUME
|38799
|52-Week high
|431.00
|52-Week low
|145.95
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|298.05
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|298.90
|Sell Qty
|100.00
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.99
|0.82
|1.57
|1.30
|1.57
|Other Income
|23.61
|10.98
|11.14
|13.51
|8.62
|Total Income
|24.61
|11.80
|12.71
|14.81
|10.18
|Total Expenditure
|1.20
|5.25
|0.89
|1.14
|0.81
|Operating Profit
|23.41
|6.55
|11.82
|13.67
|9.38
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|0.03
|Gross Profit
|23.41
|6.56
|11.81
|13.64
|9.35
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.28
|0.28
|0.34
|0.35
|PBT
|23.20
|6.28
|11.53
|13.30
|9.00
|Tax
|0.21
|-0.30
|0.28
|0.47
|0.30
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|22.99
|6.58
|11.25
|12.83
|8.70
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|22.99
|6.45
|11.25
|12.83
|8.70
|Equity Share Capital
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|6.10
|1.75
|2.99
|3.41
|2.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.03
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.29
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.74
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.71
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
