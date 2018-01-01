JUST IN
BF Investment Ltd.

BSE: 533303 Sector: Financials
NSE: BFINVEST ISIN Code: INE878K01010
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 296.60 1.05
(0.36%)
OPEN

298.00

 HIGH

303.90

 LOW

294.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 297.00 1.30
(0.44%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

304.55

 LOW

294.15
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.99 0.82 1.57 1.30 1.57
Other Income 23.61 10.98 11.14 13.51 8.62
Total Income 24.61 11.80 12.71 14.81 10.18
Total Expenditure 1.20 5.25 0.89 1.14 0.81
Operating Profit 23.41 6.55 11.82 13.67 9.38
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.03 0.03
Gross Profit 23.41 6.56 11.81 13.64 9.35
Depreciation 0.21 0.28 0.28 0.34 0.35
PBT 23.20 6.28 11.53 13.30 9.00
Tax 0.21 -0.30 0.28 0.47 0.30
Net Profit/(Loss) 22.99 6.58 11.25 12.83 8.70
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.13 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 22.99 6.45 11.25 12.83 8.70
Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 6.10 1.75 2.99 3.41 2.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.03
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.29
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 2.74
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 72.71
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
