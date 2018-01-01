BF Investment Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.99 0.82 1.57 1.30 1.57

Other Income 23.61 10.98 11.14 13.51 8.62

Total Income 24.61 11.80 12.71 14.81 10.18

Total Expenditure 1.20 5.25 0.89 1.14 0.81

Operating Profit 23.41 6.55 11.82 13.67 9.38

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.03 0.03

Gross Profit 23.41 6.56 11.81 13.64 9.35

Depreciation 0.21 0.28 0.28 0.34 0.35

PBT 23.20 6.28 11.53 13.30 9.00

Tax 0.21 -0.30 0.28 0.47 0.30

Net Profit/(Loss) 22.99 6.58 11.25 12.83 8.70

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.13 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 22.99 6.45 11.25 12.83 8.70

Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 6.10 1.75 2.99 3.41 2.31

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.03

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.29

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 2.74

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 72.71