BF Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 533303
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BFINVEST
|ISIN Code: INE878K01010
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|296.60
|
1.05
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
298.00
|
HIGH
303.90
|
LOW
294.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|297.00
|
1.30
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
304.55
|
LOW
294.15
Filter:
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|2.39
|2.86
|2.75
|6.69
|14.60
|Other Income
|22.12
|22.13
|17.98
|47.49
|23.94
|Total Income
|24.52
|24.99
|20.73
|54.18
|38.53
|Total Expenditure
|6.14
|1.95
|1.03
|32.16
|9.41
|Operating Profit
|18.38
|23.04
|19.70
|22.02
|29.12
|Interest
|0.01
|0.06
|0.05
|0.10
|0.06
|Gross Profit
|18.37
|22.99
|19.65
|21.91
|29.06
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.69
|0.59
|0.49
|0.25
|PBT
|17.82
|22.30
|19.05
|21.43
|28.81
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.77
|0.30
|1.48
|2.44
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|17.83
|21.53
|18.75
|19.95
|26.37
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|-5.92
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|17.70
|21.53
|18.75
|19.03
|32.29
|Equity Share Capital
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|703.74
|685.91
|664.38
|645.62
|625.68
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|4.73
|5.72
|4.98
|5.30
|7.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.03
|1.03
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|27.29
|27.29
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|2.74
|2.74
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|72.71
|72.71
|0.00
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
