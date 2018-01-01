JUST IN
BF Investment Ltd.

BSE: 533303 Sector: Financials
NSE: BFINVEST ISIN Code: INE878K01010
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 296.60 1.05
(0.36%)
OPEN

298.00

 HIGH

303.90

 LOW

294.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 297.00 1.30
(0.44%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

304.55

 LOW

294.15
OPEN 298.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 295.55
VOLUME 6606
52-Week high 430.85
52-Week low 146.75
P/E 33.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,117
Buy Price 296.60
Buy Qty 563.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Company Information

BF Investment Ltd

BF Investment Ltd is a Non Deposit taking Core Investment Company holding 90% of their assets in investments in shares of or debts in Group Companies. The company is an investment company and they are also engaged in the business of real estate. BF Investment Ltd was incorporated on May 26, 2009 as a public limited company. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on Jul...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Director : A B Kalyani
Director : B B Hattarki
Director : M U Takale
Company Secretary : S R Kshirsagar
Additional Director : Aarti A Sathe
AUDITOR : Prashant V Deo
IND NAME : Finance & Investments
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Mundhwa, Pune Cantonment,Pune,Maharashtra-411036
Ph : 91-20-26822552/67042300/67042800
WEBSITE : http://www.kalyanigroup.com/bfi.asp
E-mail : bfinvestment@vsnl.net

