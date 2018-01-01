You are here » Home » » BF Investment Ltd
BF Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 533303
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BFINVEST
|ISIN Code: INE878K01010
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|296.60
|
1.05
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
298.00
|
HIGH
303.90
|
LOW
294.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|297.00
|
1.30
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
304.55
|
LOW
294.15
|OPEN
|298.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.55
|VOLUME
|6606
|52-Week high
|430.85
|52-Week low
|146.75
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|296.60
|Buy Qty
|563.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.70
|VOLUME
|38799
|52-Week high
|431.00
|52-Week low
|145.95
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|298.05
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|298.90
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|298.00
|CLOSE
|295.55
|VOLUME
|6606
|52-Week high
|430.85
|52-Week low
|146.75
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|296.60
|Buy Qty
|563.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.70
|VOLUME
|38799
|52-Week high
|431.00
|52-Week low
|145.95
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1117.00
|Buy Price
|298.05
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|298.90
|Sell Qty
|100.00
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|72.71
|72.71
|72.71
|72.71
|72.71
|Total Promoters
|72.71
|72.71
|72.71
|72.71
|72.71
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|3.42
|2.48
|2.06
|2.07
|2.05
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.21
|0.16
|0.07
|0.08
|0.07
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|2.00
|1.00
|0.69
|0.68
|0.67
|Insurance Companies
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.78
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|Non-Institution
|23.87
|24.81
|25.23
|25.22
|25.24
|Indian Public
|12.92
|14.23
|14.53
|14.74
|14.71
|Others
|10.95
|10.58
|10.70
|10.48
|10.53
|Total Non Promoter
|27.29
|27.29
|27.29
|27.29
|27.29
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for BF Investment:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices