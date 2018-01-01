JUST IN
BF Investment Ltd.

BSE: 533303 Sector: Financials
NSE: BFINVEST ISIN Code: INE878K01010
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 296.60 1.05
(0.36%)
OPEN

298.00

 HIGH

303.90

 LOW

294.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 297.00 1.30
(0.44%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

304.55

 LOW

294.15
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 72.71 72.71 72.71 72.71 72.71
Total Promoters 72.71 72.71 72.71 72.71 72.71
Non Promoter
Institutions 3.42 2.48 2.06 2.07 2.05
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.21 0.16 0.07 0.08 0.07
Foreign Institutional Investors 2.00 1.00 0.69 0.68 0.67
Insurance Companies 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.78 0.89 0.89 0.89 0.89
Non-Institution 23.87 24.81 25.23 25.22 25.24
Indian Public 12.92 14.23 14.53 14.74 14.71
Others 10.95 10.58 10.70 10.48 10.53
Total Non Promoter 27.29 27.29 27.29 27.29 27.29
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

