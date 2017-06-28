BF Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 533303
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BFINVEST
|ISIN Code: INE878K01010
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|296.60
|
1.05
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
298.00
|
HIGH
303.90
|
LOW
294.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|297.00
|
1.30
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
304.55
|
LOW
294.15
|OPEN
|298.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.55
|VOLUME
|6606
|52-Week high
|430.85
|52-Week low
|146.75
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|296.60
|Buy Qty
|563.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Announcements
-
BF Investment Ltd Board Meeting On February 12 2018
31/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
08/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th September 2017
06/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ending 30Th September 2017
01/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Board Meeting On Nov 06 2017
28/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
14/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
14/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
14/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Regulation 40 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Outcome of AGM
29/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Change in Auditors
18/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2017
12/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Scrutinizers Report
07/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Outcome of AGM
05/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Board Meeting On August 12 2017
03/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended June 30 2017
10/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Fixes Book Closure for Dividend & AGM (Cut-off date for e-voting)
03/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Fixes Book Closure For 8Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 5Th August 2017.
30/06/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd AGM ON AUGUST 5 2017 (05/08/2017)
30/06/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Investment Ltd Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31/03/2017
28/06/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
