BF Investment Ltd.

BSE: 533303 Sector: Financials
NSE: BFINVEST ISIN Code: INE878K01010
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 296.60 1.05
(0.36%)
OPEN

298.00

 HIGH

303.90

 LOW

294.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 297.00 1.30
(0.44%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

304.55

 LOW

294.15
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
HDFC Bank 1866.70 13.50 0.73 14549.64
St Bk of India 252.85 -0.30 -0.12 10484.10
ICICI Bank 300.70 8.00 2.73 9801.09
H D F C 1854.95 36.50 2.01 7442.64
Rural Elec.Corp. 126.25 -1.80 -1.41 6245.76
Axis Bank 519.20 13.85 2.74 3679.28
Kotak Mah. Bank 1100.60 15.65 1.44 3411.50
Yes Bank 311.45 8.00 2.64 3330.10
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 512.50 15.70 3.16 2896.45
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 35.50 2.09 2867.89
Indiabulls Hous. 1212.75 12.50 1.04 2842.38
Power Fin.Corpn. 88.35 -4.80 -5.15 2126.39
LIC Housing Fin. 493.00 9.55 1.98 1931.05
Bajaj Fin. 1667.00 15.15 0.92 1836.55
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 -5.10 -1.31 1682.23
Indian Bank 283.25 5.20 1.87 1405.68
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.75 0.57 1383.14
Punjab Natl.Bank 94.60 -0.90 -0.94 1324.80
Shriram Trans. 1348.10 9.40 0.70 1257.34
Muthoot Finance 377.40 6.25 1.68 1179.83
