BF Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 533303
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BFINVEST
|ISIN Code: INE878K01010
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|296.60
|
1.05
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
298.00
|
HIGH
303.90
|
LOW
294.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|297.00
|
1.30
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
300.00
|
HIGH
304.55
|
LOW
294.15
|OPEN
|298.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.55
|VOLUME
|6606
|52-Week high
|430.85
|52-Week low
|146.75
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|296.60
|Buy Qty
|563.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|295.70
|VOLUME
|38799
|52-Week high
|431.00
|52-Week low
|145.95
|P/E
|33.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|298.05
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|298.90
|Sell Qty
|100.00
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Hinduja Ventures
|739.45
|2.31
|1520.31
|189.71
|-2.62
|50.26
|14.71
|Capri Global
|86.55
|0.70
|1515.92
|95.10
|28.30
|4.59
|18.86
|Weizmann For.
|1185.00
|-0.55
|1369.86
|1827.34
|11.19
|37.44
|31.65
|Vardhman Hold.
|4175.00
|-0.83
|1336.00
|133.04
|0.45
|684.00
|6.10
|Tour. Fin. Corp.
|156.60
|1.79
|1264.08
|60.94
|23.42
|10.14
|15.44
|Muthoot Cap.Serv
|767.55
|1.29
|1262.62
|105.14
|15.70
|26.31
|29.17
|Greencrest Finan
|32.95
|0.00
|1204.32
|2.79
|1.15
|0.00
|-
|Kirloskar Indus.
|1215.05
|-3.08
|1179.81
|0.87
|2.30
|47.06
|25.82
|Paisalo Digital
|289.90
|0.07
|1175.83
|81.62
|18.47
|14.57
|19.90
|Fortune Fin.Ser.
|226.55
|-0.35
|1155.86
|107.04
|16.21
|0.00
|-
|BF Investment
|296.60
|0.36
|1117.00
|0.65
|-4.95
|8.74
|33.94
|Religare Enterp.
|56.70
|0.18
|1011.87
|1134.14
|-306.79
|0.00
|-
|Niyogin Fintech
|117.90
|-2.00
|943.55
|2.19
|0.80
|0.00
|-
|Summit Sec.
|767.60
|-0.70
|836.68
|0.04
|-0.39
|13.17
|58.28
|Oswal Green Tech
|27.20
|1.68
|698.52
|5.05
|11.39
|1.79
|15.20
|Alankit
|47.40
|-2.47
|677.82
|27.65
|3.52
|1.39
|34.10
|Capital Trust
|395.20
|-4.36
|646.55
|48.58
|9.44
|6.88
|57.44
|PNB Gilts
|35.40
|-1.53
|637.24
|68.20
|-13.91
|2.08
|17.02
|Florence Invest.
|1838.00
|-0.53
|612.05
|0.28
|0.13
|44.70
|41.12
|IL&FS Inv.Manag.
|18.80
|1.08
|590.41
|31.00
|2.01
|0.45
|41.78
