BF Investment Ltd.

BSE: 533303 Sector: Financials
NSE: BFINVEST ISIN Code: INE878K01010
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 296.60 1.05
(0.36%)
OPEN

298.00

 HIGH

303.90

 LOW

294.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 297.00 1.30
(0.44%)
OPEN

300.00

 HIGH

304.55

 LOW

294.15
BF Investment Ltd. (BFINVEST) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Hinduja Ventures 739.45 2.31 1520.31 189.71 -2.62 50.26 14.71
Capri Global 86.55 0.70 1515.92 95.10 28.30 4.59 18.86
Weizmann For. 1185.00 -0.55 1369.86 1827.34 11.19 37.44 31.65
Vardhman Hold. 4175.00 -0.83 1336.00 133.04 0.45 684.00 6.10
Tour. Fin. Corp. 156.60 1.79 1264.08 60.94 23.42 10.14 15.44
Muthoot Cap.Serv 767.55 1.29 1262.62 105.14 15.70 26.31 29.17
Greencrest Finan 32.95 0.00 1204.32 2.79 1.15 0.00 -
Kirloskar Indus. 1215.05 -3.08 1179.81 0.87 2.30 47.06 25.82
Paisalo Digital 289.90 0.07 1175.83 81.62 18.47 14.57 19.90
Fortune Fin.Ser. 226.55 -0.35 1155.86 107.04 16.21 0.00 -
BF Investment 296.60 0.36 1117.00 0.65 -4.95 8.74 33.94
Religare Enterp. 56.70 0.18 1011.87 1134.14 -306.79 0.00 -
Niyogin Fintech 117.90 -2.00 943.55 2.19 0.80 0.00 -
Summit Sec. 767.60 -0.70 836.68 0.04 -0.39 13.17 58.28
Oswal Green Tech 27.20 1.68 698.52 5.05 11.39 1.79 15.20
Alankit 47.40 -2.47 677.82 27.65 3.52 1.39 34.10
Capital Trust 395.20 -4.36 646.55 48.58 9.44 6.88 57.44
PNB Gilts 35.40 -1.53 637.24 68.20 -13.91 2.08 17.02
Florence Invest. 1838.00 -0.53 612.05 0.28 0.13 44.70 41.12
IL&FS Inv.Manag. 18.80 1.08 590.41 31.00 2.01 0.45 41.78

