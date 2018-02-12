BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
About BF Utilities Ltd.
BF Utilities Limited (BFUL) was incorporated in September of the year 2000, to satiate the power requirements of the Kalyani Group companies and also to lessen the burden on the Electricity Board. Together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent power producer in India. The company generates electricity through wind-assisted power plants at Thoseghar in Satara District of Maharashtra, as...> More
BF Utilities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,514
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.76
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|106.89
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|18.04
BF Utilities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.9
|3.14
|56.05
|Other Income
|14.67
|0.82
|1689.02
|Total Income
|19.57
|3.95
|395.44
|Total Expenses
|2.4
|1.95
|23.08
|Operating Profit
|17.17
|2
|758.5
|Net Profit
|15.54
|-0.3
|5280
|Equity Capital
|18.83
|18.83
|-
BF Utilities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JP Power Ven.
|6.14
|19.22
|3681.54
|Rattanindia Pow.
|5.66
|-1.91
|1671.36
|Guj Inds. Power
|104.15
|1.07
|1575.27
|BF Utilities
|401.90
|0.05
|1513.56
|RattanIndia Infr
|5.37
|3.67
|742.27
|Orient Green
|9.62
|-4.18
|711.69
|KSK Energy Ven.
|9.36
|4.93
|396.85
BF Utilities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
BF Utilities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.33%
|-7.62%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.05%
|-14.90%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.07%
|-16.38%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|8.07%
|6.64%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|2.66%
|1.91%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-49.87%
|-48.58%
|17.24%
|19.01%
BF Utilities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|396.00
|
|410.35
|Week Low/High
|396.00
|
|449.00
|Month Low/High
|396.00
|
|512.00
|YEAR Low/High
|313.20
|
|599.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.45
|
|3395.00
