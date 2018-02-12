JUST IN
BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
About BF Utilities Ltd.

BF Utilities Ltd

BF Utilities Limited (BFUL) was incorporated in September of the year 2000, to satiate the power requirements of the Kalyani Group companies and also to lessen the burden on the Electricity Board. Together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent power producer in India. The company generates electricity through wind-assisted power plants at Thoseghar in Satara District of Maharashtra, as...> More

BF Utilities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,514
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.76
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 106.89
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 18.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

BF Utilities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.9 3.14 56.05
Other Income 14.67 0.82 1689.02
Total Income 19.57 3.95 395.44
Total Expenses 2.4 1.95 23.08
Operating Profit 17.17 2 758.5
Net Profit 15.54 -0.3 5280
Equity Capital 18.83 18.83 -
BF Utilities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JP Power Ven. 6.14 19.22 3681.54
Rattanindia Pow. 5.66 -1.91 1671.36
Guj Inds. Power 104.15 1.07 1575.27
BF Utilities 401.90 0.05 1513.56
RattanIndia Infr 5.37 3.67 742.27
Orient Green 9.62 -4.18 711.69
KSK Energy Ven. 9.36 4.93 396.85
BF Utilities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.97
Banks/FIs 0.66
FIIs 0.86
Insurance 0.08
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.80
BF Utilities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.33% -7.62% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.05% -14.90% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.07% -16.38% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 8.07% 6.64% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 2.66% 1.91% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -49.87% -48.58% 17.24% 19.01%

BF Utilities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 396.00
410.35
Week Low/High 396.00
449.00
Month Low/High 396.00
512.00
YEAR Low/High 313.20
599.00
All TIME Low/High 2.45
3395.00

