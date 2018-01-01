JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd

BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 405.00
CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - BULK DEALS

TYPE: Exchange: Transaction:
From: To:
Client Name:
DATE CLIENT NAME EXCHANGE TRANSACTION QUANTITY PRICE
22-11-2017 SHAASTRA SECURITIES TRADING PRIVATE
LIMITED 		NSE BUY 213336 518.99
22-11-2017 SHAASTRA SECURITIES TRADING PRIVATE
LIMITED 		NSE SELL 213336 519.20
21-07-2017 ANKITA VISHAL SHAH NSE BUY 295362 403.88
21-07-2017 ANKITA VISHAL SHAH NSE SELL 295362 402.67
12-01-2017 IFCI LTD. NSE SELL 206596 400.39
05-01-2017 IFCI LTD. NSE SELL 245011 400.16
20-12-2016 IFCI LTD. NSE SELL 323823 418.42
23-02-2016 N.K. SECURITIES NSE BUY 203891 539.69
23-02-2016 N.K. SECURITIES NSE SELL 203891 539.89
28-10-2015 N.K. SECURITIES NSE BUY 312850 613.53
28-10-2015 N.K. SECURITIES NSE SELL 312850 613.84
27-10-2015 N.K. SECURITIES NSE SELL 202065 560.69
27-10-2015 N.K. SECURITIES NSE BUY 201865 560.38
29-09-2015 MANULIFE GLOBAL FUND ASIAN SMALL CA
P EQUITY FUND (MLAS) 		NSE SELL 212085 468.64
10-03-2015 N.K. SECURITIES NSE BUY 519762 830.72
10-03-2015 N.K. SECURITIES NSE SELL 519762 831.10
09-03-2015 N.K. SECURITIES NSE SELL 297949 765.06
09-03-2015 N.K. SECURITIES NSE BUY 297949 764.61
04-03-2015 N.K. SECURITIES NSE SELL 211562 683.68
04-03-2015 N.K. SECURITIES NSE BUY 211562 683.26
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BF Utilities: