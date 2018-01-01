You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd
BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - BULK DEALS
|DATE
|CLIENT NAME
|EXCHANGE
|TRANSACTION
|QUANTITY
|PRICE
|22-11-2017
|
SHAASTRA SECURITIES TRADING PRIVATE
LIMITED
|NSE
|BUY
|213336
|518.99
|22-11-2017
|
SHAASTRA SECURITIES TRADING PRIVATE
LIMITED
|NSE
|SELL
|213336
|519.20
|21-07-2017
|ANKITA VISHAL SHAH
|NSE
|BUY
|295362
|403.88
|21-07-2017
|ANKITA VISHAL SHAH
|NSE
|SELL
|295362
|402.67
|12-01-2017
|IFCI LTD.
|NSE
|SELL
|206596
|400.39
|05-01-2017
|IFCI LTD.
|NSE
|SELL
|245011
|400.16
|20-12-2016
|IFCI LTD.
|NSE
|SELL
|323823
|418.42
|23-02-2016
|N.K. SECURITIES
|NSE
|BUY
|203891
|539.69
|23-02-2016
|N.K. SECURITIES
|NSE
|SELL
|203891
|539.89
|28-10-2015
|N.K. SECURITIES
|NSE
|BUY
|312850
|613.53
|28-10-2015
|N.K. SECURITIES
|NSE
|SELL
|312850
|613.84
|27-10-2015
|N.K. SECURITIES
|NSE
|SELL
|202065
|560.69
|27-10-2015
|N.K. SECURITIES
|NSE
|BUY
|201865
|560.38
|29-09-2015
|
MANULIFE GLOBAL FUND ASIAN SMALL CA
P EQUITY FUND (MLAS)
|NSE
|SELL
|212085
|468.64
|10-03-2015
|N.K. SECURITIES
|NSE
|BUY
|519762
|830.72
|10-03-2015
|N.K. SECURITIES
|NSE
|SELL
|519762
|831.10
|09-03-2015
|N.K. SECURITIES
|NSE
|SELL
|297949
|765.06
|09-03-2015
|N.K. SECURITIES
|NSE
|BUY
|297949
|764.61
|04-03-2015
|N.K. SECURITIES
|NSE
|SELL
|211562
|683.68
|04-03-2015
|N.K. SECURITIES
|NSE
|BUY
|211562
|683.26
