JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd

BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 405.00
CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.13 0.61 1.36
Net Cash From Operating Activities 22.19 3.64 7.17
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -8.17 -8.73 28.91
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -14.30 5.62 -36.84
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.29 0.52 -0.75
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.84 1.13 0.61
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BF Utilities: