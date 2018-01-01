You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd
BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|19-09-2017
|Book Closure
|06-11-2017
|06-11-2017
|Annual General Meeting Sc-Code: 632430
|18-08-2016
|Book Closure
|30-09-2016
|30-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|04-01-2016
|Book Closure
|02-03-2016
|02-03-2016
|A.G.M.
|05-02-2015
|Book Closure
|30-03-2015
|30-03-2015
|A.G.M.
|06-02-2014
|Book Closure
|24-03-2014
|24-03-2014
|A.G.M.
|11-02-2013
|Book Closure
|30-03-2013
|30-03-2013
|A.G.M.
|04-01-2012
|Book Closure
|13-02-2012
|13-02-2012
|A.G.M.
|01-02-2011
|Book Closure
|29-03-2011
|29-03-2011
|A.G.M.
|09-06-2010
|Book Closure
|30-06-2010
|30-06-2010
|A.G.M.
|03-03-2010
|Book Closure
|12-03-2010
|Scheme of Arrangement
