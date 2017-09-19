JUST IN
BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
OPEN 405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
19-09-2017 AGM 06-11-2017 AGM 06/11/2017Re : 1) Seventeenth Annual General Mee...
18-08-2016 AGM 30-09-2016 AGM : 30/9/2016BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE tha...
04-01-2016 AGM 02-03-2016 AGM:02.03.2016BF Utilities Ltd has submitted to BSE ...
05-02-2015 AGM 30-03-2015 AGM:30.03.2015BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that...
06-02-2014 AGM 24-03-2014 AGM : 24.03.2014BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE th...
11-02-2013 AGM 30-03-2013 AGM : 30.03.2013BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE th...

